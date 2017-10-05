North-east business park proposals could create up to 70 jobs if given go-ahead

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A North-east business park which could create up to 70 jobs could pass its final hurdle today.

Peterhead councillors have already backed a scheme to create business land on the edge of Mintlaw, but the project, headed by Colaren Homes, needs the final go-ahead from Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee.

The local authority’s service director Stephen Archer has advised the committee back the project.

The Northwoods Eco Business Park includes land for a new council roads department and recycling centre, as well as a new base for its applicants.

The firm, which is currently located in Fraserburgh, is hoping to create a new timber house kit manufacturing facility at the site.

Several smaller industrial units would also be established which would be rented out to businesses.

The firm believes about 70 jobs could be brought to the village. Gary Purves, Colaren’s land manager, confirmed construction could begin next year if approval is granted.

Objectors have argued the project would cause traffic problems in the area. Resident Fiona Pringle suggested the jobs available would go to staff relocating from other sites rather than locals.