Business minister visits rescued Aberdeen paper firm to meet staff

A minister has welcomed the takeover of a threatened city firm – and said key meetings will continue to help it tackle future challenges.

Scottish Government Business Minister Jamie Hepburn visited Stoneywood Paper Mill yesterday to meet staff after its future was secured by Creative Paper Holdings Limited.

The historic mill’s parent firm Arjowiggins had been in administration for nine months, heaping uncertainty on the business’s 450 Aberdeen staff.

Among the main challenges the company must now face is replacing a heating system due to new emission rules which will come into place next year.

To help with that, Mr Hepburn said a multi-agency working group set up when Arjowiggins entered administration will continue to meet.

During the visit, he told the Evening Express: “Of course, there are still questions. There is still work to be done going forward.

“One of the things we did (after administration) was to create a common purpose group that has been meeting regularly chaired by Scottish Enterprise.

“It has been meeting every couple of weeks involving Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Opportunity North East, the management and the unions.

“Everyone has agreed that group should continue in recognition there are still challenges ahead.

“The next focus is on continued investment into the plant with particular focus on ensuring there is a renewed combined heat and power system. These systems only have so much longevity.

“The first task is to ensure there is appropriate investment in the mill to ensure it continues to thrive.”

Praising the staff, Mr Hepburn said: “Only if you’ve been through what the workers have been through would you really understand what it has been like, but I think any of us can imagine the pressure the workforce here have been operating under and the pressure that has caused for their families.

“They have been absolutely magnificent through this process and they continued to produce high-quality products which has meant customers and suppliers have stuck by the company and they deserve credit for that.

“To come here and meet the staff is great.

“They are understandably very happy and relieved that the mill is here and here for the future.”