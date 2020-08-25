Business leader says Aberdeen is safe and ‘open for business’ after local lockdown

Aberdeen must make clear it is safe and open for business once more, according to a city business leader.

Travel restrictions have been lifted and bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen later this week after the city’s local lockdown was ended.

The measures were reintroduced earlier this month after a cluster of cases linked to a number of licenced premises in the city.

Council chiefs and business leaders later warned thousands of jobs could be lost as a result of the impact of lockdown on the city.

But now they have been given the green light to welcome customers once more, the city’s businesses are keen to make up for lost time.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, aims to promote the message that the city is “open for business” once again.

He said: “The news that the local lockdown measures are now starting to be lifted is a welcome testament to the hard work undertaken by many organisations and a vital step in making sure the message that Aberdeen is safe and open for business is broadcast loud and clear, both here in the north-east and further afield.

“The impact of the lockdown has been felt by a large number of firms, many of whom were operating in sectors outwith those directly affected by the restrictions so, as a community, we need to continue to work together to ensure this never happens again and that our citizens and our local businesses are given the best possible chance of recovery.”

Mr Borthwick added he would like to see the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – which provides discounts to encourage people to visit restaurants and cafes – extended in the city.

He said: “Encouraging spending is key and rebuilding consumer confidence sits at the heart of that. We believe people will chose to go to places that have clearly made reasonable adjustments to ensure, as best as they can, the safety of their staff and customers. In turn, each and every one of us must take personal responsibility for adjusting our own behaviours in those places.

“The Chamber is also in discussion with MPs and other stakeholders to seek an extension to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme as we have been the only place in the UK unable to take advantage of it and this has proved highly successful in encouraging traffic through the doors in other areas.”

The decision to allow pubs, cafes and restaurants to reopen will be subject to inspections by council environmental health officials, who are ensuring premises are adhering to Scottish Government guidance on physical distancing and hygiene.

As of the weekend, 142 businesses had been contacted and assessed by the local authority, with further checks being carried out yesterday.

Stephen Gow, the general manager of the Chester Hotel on Queens Road, revealed they will reopen their doors on Thursday – returning to the outdoor-only dining seen when the country took its first tentative steps back towards normality.

He said: “We’re very much looking forward to reopening again on Thursday. Although we can move to an internal operation again, we believe that our customers value being outside in our marquees and this is how we will continue to operate in the coming weeks.

“We were only operating for five days a week prior to the localised lockdown, but from Thursday we will be open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10am.”

Mr Gow revealed the hotel had introduced a number of new safety measures in order to keep staff and customers safe.

And he called on guests to be supportive of the measures as the city attempts to get moving once more.

He added: “We’ve had to make minimal changes in order to reopen, as we’d always treated the guidelines as mandatory before they were legislated.

“We will now, however, be taking the details of each household in a party and not just the lead booker’s details. We’ve also had new, larger tabletops created so that we can ensure, in line with environmental health advice, that households are kept at least one metre apart while they are seated.

“We’ve been very supportive of the lockdown, as the safety of everyone in the city is of paramount importance.

“It is important that hospitality businesses and their customers work in partnership to abide by safety guidelines and legislation for the good of the whole city. So, for example, if you see your friends at a different table, it’s no longer permissible to stand and chat with them and our team will ask you to sit down again or to leave if you are unwilling to do this.

“We know that families have missed almost half a year of celebrations, but the maximum party size we can host is eight and this can be from no more than three households. We will be asking for proof of residence.

“Hospitality businesses across the city desperately need the support of the guests in these changes.”

A spokesman for HM Treasury said all Government support packages – including Eat Out to Help Out – are kept under review.

He added: “Our Eat out to Help Out scheme is one part of our wider package of UK-wide support that has helped firms across the Scottish hospitality sector.

“In total, 736,000 Scottish jobs have been protected through the furlough scheme, while 65,000 Scottish businesses have benefited from more £2.3 billion of support through government-supported loan schemes.”