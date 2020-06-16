Business group provides funds for north-east primary school leavers’ yearbooks

A donation from a business group has ensured pupils leaving an Aberdeenshire primary school will have a memento of their very unusual final year.

Like many primary seven pupils around the country, those at Methlick Primary School saw their normal transition to secondary school disrupted as a result of the Covid-19 school closures.

Head teacher Colette Fraser came up with the idea of creating yearbooks for the children, but they were unable to fundraise for them due to the current restrictions.

Ythan Valley Rotary Club stepped in to help, providing £200 towards the yearbooks.

Mrs Fraser said: “Transition is an important step and (P6/7 teacher) Miss Deans and I are very keen to create and maintain memories and bonds they will carry with them to their next stage of education.

“Miss Deans has worked very hard with the P7’s to create this book and it will be a wonderful memory of Methlick for our pupils.”

A spokesperson for the Ythan Valley Rotary Club said: “No doubt the crisis is very hard to all the school children, who are just now missing their friends and daily life at school.

“For the pupils, who will be leaving the school, this time is perhaps even harder and more emotional, as they will be missing out on the traditions and normal introductions into their next step.

“The Ythan Valley Rotary Club are delighted to help the school, the pupils and the community at this time.”