Business boss donates £5,000 live-saving weather gear to help homeless

A businessman is doing his best to spread festive cheer by donating £5,000 of life-saving equipment to the homeless.

In partnership with Aberdeen’s Social Bite Cafe in Union Street and the local Cyrenians, Ian Garden, director of Rig Deluge Ltd, has given 100 extreme-weather ponchos and thermal flasks to help people survive on the streets.

The boss of the Fintray-based firm got involved in the initiative last year and decided to step up his involvement to show the city’s homeless that “someone does care”.

He said: “They will be able to bring the flask into Social Bite and get them filled with a hot drink – that could be vital in extreme weather conditions.

“And, in conjunction with Social Bite’s pay it forward food and drinks, it could really help people out on the streets.”

Aberdeen Cyrenians chief executive Mike Burns welcomed the extra equipment, he said: “As the cold weather increases, it is critical that we support as many people as we can who find themselves sleeping rough and on the streets.”