Business boss calls for support after another Aberdeen flight axed

A north-east business boss is calling for increased support for Aberdeen after the loss of another connection.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, wants a “level playing field” to allow Aberdeen International Airport to keep existing routes and attract new ones.

It comes after Loganair announced it was axing the service between the city and London Southend.

However, Aberdeen still has connections to the capital with services to Heathrow and Luton.

Mr Borthwick said: “Connectivity to the UK’s capital city and beyond remains of huge strategic importance to businesses in the north-east.

“While alternative services from Aberdeen to London are available, this is still disappointing news.

“The regional economic partners are working together to ensure operators understand the strength of our local economy and the value of links to and from the Aberdeen city region.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Meanwhile the chamber continues to call on government for a level playing field to enable our airport to retain existing routes and attract new ones in the face of current unfair competition.”

Steve Szalay, managing director of the Aberdeen airport, said: “Air Passenger Duty has had an impact on our ability to win back routes and all we desire is a level playing field when it comes to competing with Inverness for London and oversea routes.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We work closely with all Scotland’s airports to help secure new direct routes for business connectivity and inbound tourism.

“The Scottish Government’s route development partnership comprising Transport Scotland, VisitScotland and SDI is always willing to look sympathetically at requests from airports and airlines to help secure new routes.”