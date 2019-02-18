Business ban for Aberdeen car dealer

An Aberdeen car dealer from has been banned from being involved in companies for seven years.

Stuart McDonald, 37, from Dyce, was the solely appointed director of Northern Motors (Aberdeen) Limited from September 2013. He was found to have acted against the interests of customers and creditors, with Northern Motors owing nearly £200,000.

He has now been banned for seven years by the insolvency service.

The service’s chief investigator Robert Clarke said: “When directors do not comply with legislation designed to protect customers, and avoidable losses occur, we will fully investigate the circumstances and take action where appropriate.

“In this case, a significant number of customers have been left out of pocket as a result of Mr McDonald’s disregard of protective legislation and it is appropriate that his disqualification is for a significant period of time.”