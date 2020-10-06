Business as usual for north-east ski centres

North-east residents are being reminded that ski centres in Aberdeenshire are still open for business.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “The new coronavirus restrictions haven’t affected operations at our ski centres, and they’re ready to welcome you safely this weekend, offering a range of outdoor activities.

“Both Alford Ski Centre and Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre remain open to the public using pre-booked sessions, with a range of measures to keep customers and staff safe.

“The Alford facility offers both downhill skiing on its dry slope and tubing, a fun activity for all the family.

“Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre is offering cross country skiing on its all-year surfaces as well as tubing, and a variety of exciting outdoor activities.”

Screens, signs, one-way routes and other precautions have been put in place and session times and venue capacities have been reviewed to allow for physical distancing