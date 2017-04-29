Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business accolades for enterprising North-east school pupils

By Reporter
29/04/2017, 2:49 pm
SEED, from left, Megan Brown with Justin McLeod, Leanne Mercer, Erin Trail, Spencer O'Grady and Konrad Rossvoll-Booth.
Pupils with an innovative business idea to help the environment have won a competition for their entrepreneurial skills.

Inverurie Academy was represented by three teams at this year’s Young Enterprise Grampian finals.

They competed against groups from Peterhead Academy, Oldmachar Academy and Northfield Academy in the event, held at Robert Gordon University.

The groups have created and run their own companies for a school year, and have had to face challenges and solve problems, like any real-world business owner.

SEED – a social enterprise aimed at helping create a sustainable environment – was named the overall winner of the competition.

Students worked in partnership with the Woodland Trust Scotland.

They were offering carbon mitigation vouchers, sapling trees and air cleaning indoor plants.

The teams were interviewed by a panel of judges about their business ideas before giving a presentation.

SEED’s managing director Spencer O’Grady said: “The Young Enterprise experience has been an excellent simulation of the real business world and has allowed our company to experience its benefits and downfalls in a friendly environment.

“It provides an opportunity for any type of personality or skill set. I would encourage anyone to take part.”

The team also won the Best Report category and will compete in the Scottish finals, which are in Glasgow this summer.

Archie Whyte, of Scent in the City, was named Best Managing Director.

His group sold soaps with scents that reflected the vibes of different cities.

Archie said: “We’d like to thank Young Enterprise for the opportunity to take part and are so pleased it will be another Inverurie team representing Grampian in the finals in June.”

Also representing Inverurie was Amygdala, which was promoting wellness through their handmade journals.

Peterhead Academy’s Just Coastin’ was named the People’s Choice, while Northfield Academy won Best Presentation.