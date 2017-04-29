Business accolades for enterprising North-east school pupils

Pupils with an innovative business idea to help the environment have won a competition for their entrepreneurial skills.

Inverurie Academy was represented by three teams at this year’s Young Enterprise Grampian finals.

They competed against groups from Peterhead Academy, Oldmachar Academy and Northfield Academy in the event, held at Robert Gordon University.

The groups have created and run their own companies for a school year, and have had to face challenges and solve problems, like any real-world business owner.

SEED – a social enterprise aimed at helping create a sustainable environment – was named the overall winner of the competition.

Students worked in partnership with the Woodland Trust Scotland.

They were offering carbon mitigation vouchers, sapling trees and air cleaning indoor plants.

The teams were interviewed by a panel of judges about their business ideas before giving a presentation.

SEED’s managing director Spencer O’Grady said: “The Young Enterprise experience has been an excellent simulation of the real business world and has allowed our company to experience its benefits and downfalls in a friendly environment.

“It provides an opportunity for any type of personality or skill set. I would encourage anyone to take part.”

The team also won the Best Report category and will compete in the Scottish finals, which are in Glasgow this summer.

Archie Whyte, of Scent in the City, was named Best Managing Director.

His group sold soaps with scents that reflected the vibes of different cities.

Archie said: “We’d like to thank Young Enterprise for the opportunity to take part and are so pleased it will be another Inverurie team representing Grampian in the finals in June.”

Also representing Inverurie was Amygdala, which was promoting wellness through their handmade journals.

Peterhead Academy’s Just Coastin’ was named the People’s Choice, while Northfield Academy won Best Presentation.