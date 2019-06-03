Buses return to normal route after Aberdeen roadworks overrun

Aberdeen bus services are back on their usual routes after roadworks overran.

A water valve was damaged on Granitehill Road, Northfield, so a section of road had to be closed, leading to bus diversions.

Scottish Water had hoped to have the work done by Wednesday – but that deadline was missed and passengers were left waiting for buses that never came.

Last week, a Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and thank local residents and road users for their patience.”

She has now added: “We can confirm the Scottish Water reinstatement is compete.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The road resurfacing work has now been completed and First Aberdeen has been updated.”

Buses are now using Granitehill Road as normal and a First Aberdeen spokesman said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience.”