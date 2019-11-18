Buses delayed after car crashes into lampost near Aberdeen hospital

Bus passengers are facing delays this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost at an Aberdeen hospital.

Police were called to Foresterhill Road, near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, at around 9.10am.

Stagecoach advised passengers a number of their services had been diverted due to the collision.

#NScotServiceUpdate Due to an RTA at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the 59,37,X37,10,35 Services will be diverting via Forresterhill Road in both directions until the area has cleared. Aberdeen Royal Infirmary turning will still be served but delays to services are to be expected. — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) November 18, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of one-car crash at around 9.10am.

“It looks like the car has crashed into a lamppost.

“There are no injuries, however the lamppost is damaged and that’s causing an obstruction to buses.”