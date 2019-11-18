Show Links
Buses delayed after car crashes into lampost near Aberdeen hospital

by Callum Main
18/11/2019, 10:07 am Updated: 18/11/2019, 10:22 am
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Bus passengers are facing delays this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost at an Aberdeen hospital.

Police were called to Foresterhill Road, near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, at around 9.10am.

Stagecoach advised passengers a number of their services had been diverted due to the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of one-car crash at around 9.10am.

“It looks like the car has crashed into a lamppost.

“There are no injuries, however the lamppost is damaged and that’s causing an obstruction to buses.”

