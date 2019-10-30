Buses back on track as Aberdeen road reopens after emergency works

An Aberdeen road has reopened this morning after it was closed for emergency repairs.

Broad Street in the city centre was shut to allow Scottish Water engineers to carry out the works.

Aberdeen City Council had approved the road closure until 5am this moring to allow the water authority to repair a manhole cover.

A number of bus routes were affected while the work was ongoing, including First’s 11, 17, 17A, 172, 18, 18A and 19.

A traffic notice said: “Broad Street will be closed between its junctions with Queen Street and Upperkirkgate.

“This is to allow for urgent repairs to a Scottish Water manhole cover outside the Costa Coffee Cafe.”