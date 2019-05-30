Aberdeen bus users left high and dry after water works overrun on street

A water firm has apologised to Aberdeen bus passengers after they were left waiting for nothing.

Roadworks were due to be finished on Granitehill Road, Northfield, yesterday – but they overran, which meant buses could still not stop there as a section of road remained closed.

However, news of the delayed road reopening was not passed on to bus users – so some were left waiting for services that did not turn up.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “My teenage son was waiting there for half an hour and couldn’t see any traffic coming.

“He ended up having to walk to a different stop to catch a bus to get to school.”

Anna Gawson, 46, of Northfield, said: “I waited for the number 13 service that takes you from Northfield to Mastrick and then past Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“When I saw the road was closed, I asked First Aberdeen when things would be back to normal and they said Wednesday morning.

“I had to walk five minutes for another bus and missed my appointment at the hospital.

“It’s ridiculous they didn’t tell customers. They could have put something on the bus stop.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We’re working to get this fixed as soon as possible but are currently waiting for Scottish Water to complete work to fix a water valve.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “A water valve damaged during resurfacing works in the Provost Rust Drive area of Aberdeen was repaired by Scottish Water on Monday evening.

“Road reinstatement is due to be completed today by close of business, allowing resurfacing work to recommence.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and thank local residents and road users for their patience.”

A First Aberdeen spokesman added: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”