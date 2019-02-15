Bus trips costing north-east council more than £20 per person

Some bus journeys are costing Aberdeenshire Council more than £20 per passenger per journey, it was revealed.

The council funds some services that would otherwise not be commercially viable and has announced plans to change 29 of them.

A spokesman for the council’s passenger transport unit said: “The average subsidy per passenger, which in some cases amounts to over £20 per passenger journey, was considered in the overall assessment.”

The council’s leader, Councillor Jim Gifford said: “There are reductions in support for local bus services – targeted at those routes that are under-used – although we’ve protected our Taxicard budget so those people affected by the changes to bus services are able to access transport in different ways.”