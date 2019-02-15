Bus trips costing north-east council more than £20 per person

Some bus journeys are costing Aberdeenshire Council more than £20 per passenger per journey, it was revealed.
The council funds some services that would otherwise not be commercially viable and has announced plans to change 29 of them.
A spokesman for the council’s passenger transport unit said: “The average subsidy per passenger, which in some cases amounts to over £20 per passenger journey, was considered in the overall assessment.”
The council’s leader, Councillor Jim Gifford said: “There are reductions in support for local bus services – targeted at those routes that are under-used – although we’ve protected our Taxicard budget so those people affected by the changes to bus services are able to access transport in different ways.”
Full list of bus services in Aberdeenshire to be withdrawn or reduced