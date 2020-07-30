Bus services to increase across north-east ahead of schools reopening next month

Bus services across the north-east are to increase ahead of the reopening of schools in August.

The frequency increase of Stagecoach services does not only affect school journeys and will also include the following routes:

Service 7/X7 – Aberdeen – Portlethen – Stonehaven

Service 10 – Aberdeen – Elgin – Inverness

Service 35 – Aberdeen – Banff – Elgin

Service 201 – Aberdeen – Banchory – Braemar

Buchan area network

It is hoped the timetable revision will help passengers to maintain social distancing on board the network of 200 buses and coaches across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Stagecoach has introduced a range of measures in place to help customers travel safely.

The “busy bus” indicator on the Stagecoach app uses data to provide information helping customers choose quieter bus services and maintain physical distancing. Face coverings also continue to be mandatory when travelling on public transport.

Peter Knight, managing director at Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “Our next timetable revision is a significant one as we are preparing to welcome school bus services back to our daily operations.

“We have seen a slight increase in the number of people using our services as lockdown has eased. The team at our eight depots across Aberdeenshire and Moray have done a fantastic job of keeping the communities connected throughout lockdown and I know they are all looking forward to getting the buses back out on the road and giving a friendly welcome back on board.”

The bus operator recommends that when travelling by bus you should use contactless payment for your journey, or alternatively purchase your ticket in advance using the Stagecoach mobile app.

A number of additional safety steps have also been taken by Stagecoach including continued enhanced cleaning with a particular focus on key touchpoints, protective screens to provide a physical barrier between the driver and passenger, and physical distancing measures including each individual bus operating at around 50% of normal passenger capacity.

Services that will continue to be suspended from Monday August 3 include 119, 219, 221, 104, 110, 253, 131, 136, 70, 41A, 896 and all nightbird services.

Printed timetable information in bus stop displays across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will be updated in due course by the relevant local authority for the area.

New timetables are now available to download at stagecoachbus.com.