Bus services in the north-east disrupted by heavy snow

Heavy snow and poor road conditions has caused a number of bus and train services in the north and north-east to be disrupted this morning.

A number of Stagecoach bus services in Aberdeenshire are running with heavy delays and are not serving some villages.

The 422 Insch to Alford is not operating at all due to poor road conditions, with Alford especially treacherous.

The Braemar to Aberdeen service is starting at Ballater, while the Alford to Aberdeen bus is running almost 45 minutes late and is not serving Sauchen, Kirkton of Skene, or Lyne of Skene villages.

Due to the A93 being covered in snow and ice, the Ballater to Braemar bus service has been cancelled.

Heavy snow on the track between Carrbridge and Blair Atholl has caused rail disruption between Inverness and Edinburgh and Glasgow.

NEW: The Highland Main Line has been closed at Dalwhinnie, due to snowdrifts. We'll provide more information as soon as possible. ^CT https://t.co/eO0XrcuO5t pic.twitter.com/dwBnIzWGhi — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 4, 2021

The Highland Main Line at Dalwhinnie has been shut due to snowdrifts, with Glasgow and Edinburgh trains to Inverness being terminated at Perth.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is still in place across most of Scotland, with an amber warning to come into effect from tomorrow.

⚠️ WEATHER WARNINGS ⚠️ The @metoffice has issued multiple Yellow weather warnings for SNOW 🔶 AMBER 🔶 warning is in place on Fri & Sat More info 👉 https://t.co/11rOsqAy5J Please only travel if it is essential#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/AMFHQmUEwt — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 4, 2021

Snow gates have been closed across the north-east.

The two on the A93 at Glenshee and Braemar have been shut, along with the ones at Cock bridge on the A939 and on the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn.

Motorists who are out and about are being urged to be careful when driving, as a lot of roads are icy.