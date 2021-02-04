Show Links
Bus services in the north-east disrupted by heavy snow

by David Walker
04/02/2021, 8:26 am Updated: 04/02/2021, 8:28 am
© Supplied by Snow gate camerassnow

Heavy snow and poor road conditions has caused a number of bus and train services in the north and north-east to be disrupted this morning.

A number of Stagecoach bus services in Aberdeenshire are running with heavy delays and are not serving some villages.

The 422 Insch to Alford is not operating at all due to poor road conditions, with Alford especially treacherous.

The Braemar to Aberdeen service is starting at Ballater, while the Alford to Aberdeen bus is running almost 45 minutes late and is not serving Sauchen, Kirkton of Skene, or Lyne of Skene villages.

Due to the A93 being covered in snow and ice, the Ballater to Braemar bus service has been cancelled.

Heavy snow on the track between Carrbridge and Blair Atholl has caused rail disruption between Inverness and Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Highland Main Line at Dalwhinnie has been shut due to snowdrifts, with Glasgow and Edinburgh trains to Inverness being terminated at Perth.

Snow at Carrbridge station

A Met Office yellow weather warning is still in place across most of Scotland, with an amber warning to come into effect from tomorrow.

Snow gates have been closed across the north-east.

The two on the A93 at Glenshee and Braemar have been shut, along with the ones at Cock bridge on the A939 and on the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn.

Fettercairn snow gate is shut

Motorists who are out and about are being urged to be careful when driving, as a lot of roads are icy.

 