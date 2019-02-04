Bus services in Aberdeenshire to be withdrawn or reduced

A number of poorly performing council-supported bus services around the north-east are to be withdrawn or reduced from April.

Aberdeenshire Council said budget pressures within the transportation service have led to the decision.

It is expected funding will be cut by £560,000 when the local authority sets its budget this month.

The changes will affect 30 routes including the Saturday buses for service 26 Luthermuir and Laurencekirk to Stonehaven being withdrawn.

The 51 bus Fraserburgh to Ellon Saturday service will also be withdrawn.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We have tried to minimise the potential negative impacts for individuals and communities where possible, but would encourage anyone who feels they would be unduly affected to get in touch.

“We realise this may have a detrimental effect on passengers as well as some operators, but the council and communities will continue to have difficult decisions to make on the provision of local services into the future.”