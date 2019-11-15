Bus replacement services for Aberdeen rail passengers

Train passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Glasgow have been warned to expect longer journey times on Sunday.

Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Glasgow for the next three Sundays during works on the line.

According to ScotRail services will operate as normal between Dundee and Aberdeen, with coaches taking passengers the rest of the way to Glasgow Queen Street.

The rail provider added: “Journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive or depart earlier or later than advertised train times.”