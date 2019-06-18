Bus replacement services after train breaks down on Aberdeen line

Trains between Aberdeen and Inverness may be cancelled or delayed following a fault.

Services in the north-east have been replaced by Stagecoach buses following the breakdown of a train at Nairn.

NEW: We are dealing with a train fault at Nairn which is causing some disruption to our service. Our staff are currently fault finding and we will update you once we get more information from the ground. ^MF pic.twitter.com/eNF13aqg7w — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 18, 2019

ScotRail has advised passengers the disruption is expected to continue until around 4pm, while engineers work on the issue.

An agreement with Stagecoach North will allow you to use your train ticket or smart card on the number 10 service which calls at the following bus stations;

Inverness Bus Station

Nairn Bus Station

Forres Nairn Road

Elgin Bus Station

Keith A96 at Regent Square

Huntly Huntly Square Interchange

Inverurie Town Hall

Aberdeen Union Square

According to ScotRail, Dyce and Insch are not covered.