Aberdeen community welcomes new bus service

Bus services are to change again in an Aberdeen community.

Residents of Dubford, in Bridge of Don, have been campaigning for a better service for the area for a number of years and created a group called Buses for Dubford.

Petitions to save services from being scrapped have been created in the past, with Aberdeen City Council also stepping in to help.

This year a leap forward was made for the group after a service change to the 20 meant the route would operate on a Sunday, as well as providing links to the city centre.

But it was deemed to be a longer, slower route, with First Bus bosses now revealing the 20 to Dubford and Shielhill will be replaced by a new service, the 1B.

It will take on the old route of the X40, again servicing the whole of King Street.

There will also be changes to the 8A timetable, following feedback from workers travelling to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, plus times for the 1 and 2 on Sundays, which operates from Danestone and Ashwood, will move to every 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Buses For Dubford said: “We are pleased that First Aberdeen have taken on board our feedback to restore more direct and fast bus links to Union Street along the King Street corridor.

“This will give better access to Morrison’s for the Dubford and Denmore communities and hopefully see passenger numbers grow again particularly from the Park & Ride site.

“We would hope First will now look at resolving the issue of the number 1B and 8 services being timed to leave Dubford at the same time so as to give a more frequent service again.”

The changes are to be in place from January 27. The 1B will operate on a 30-minute frequency.

David Phillips, operations director at First Bus, said: “We do listen for feedback and this is an example where we have acted upon it.

“We have confidence that these changes will enhance bus travel.”