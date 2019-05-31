Bus giant First Aberdeen ‘likely to be sold off’

Bus giant First Aberdeen is likely to be sold off, it has been revealed.

Aberdeen-based transport operator FirstGroup, which also operates the South Western Railway (SWR) and Great Western Railway lines, confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK bus business.

In an email to Aberdeen councillors, David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen said this means the firm will “likely be sold” to another business, adding that at this stage they “do not know who this will be and when it will happen”.

He said: “I want to reassure you that First Aberdeen remains very much in business as usual mode.

“We remain wholly committed in our partnership with you and will continue to deliver on this – and indeed in the event of a sale, these commitments will be passed to any new owner.”

A First Aberdeen spokesman said they had nothing further to add to Mr Phillips’ email and could not confirm how a sale would affect jobs.

However, he confirmed that FirstGroup’s headquarters would remain in the city.

Douglas Lumsden, Aberdeen City Council co-leader, said the local authority will be watching developments “very carefully”.

He added: “Obviously a lot of residents in the city depend on the bus service so we will be watching to see if there’s any part we can play and make sure a reliable bus service continues in the city.”

The firm – one of the largest bus operators in the UK, with a fifth of the market outside London – also said it believes “now is the right time” to separate out its bus division, which it added has “limited synergies” with its other operations.

A FirstGroup spokesman said: “We have announced that we will be pursuing strategic options, through a sale or other means, to separate First Bus from FirstGroup.

“Please be assured that, as this process unfolds, we will continue to operate our services as usual, working closely with our local authority partners and demonstrating our commitment to our customers through the service we offer them.

“In recent years we have improved customer service at First Bus by investing in our buses and new technology, transforming our networks and making operations and maintenance more efficient.

“As a result, First Bus is now on a much stronger footing, and we believe it is the right time to pursue structural alternatives so the business can continue to provide excellent service, ensure the best possible future for our staff and continue to meet stakeholders’ requirements.”