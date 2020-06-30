Bus gate installed on major Aberdeen street as social distancing measures progress

A new bus gate has been installed on a major Aberdeen street as part of measures to aid social distancing and get the city moving following lockdown.

The city council has installed the gate on Union Street, between the Adelphi and Market Street, in a bid to aid the traffic flow for buses using the city centre.

Due to measures implemented to create more space for people to walk and queue for shops, Union Street has been closed to cars along its entire length – and is completely pedestrianised between Bridge Street and Market Street.

Local authority chiefs say the new gate will make it easier for buses to negotiate the new-look city centre.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “This work is being done to improve the traffic flow for buses using the city centre, and it’s the last major part of the Union Street intervention.

“We knew taking them off Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street would create some issues, and this bus gate was always part of the plans to combat that.

“The section coming off Market Street onto Union Street will now only be open to buses, taxis and cyclists and there will also be variable messaging signs in place to discourage people from driving through it.”

The new bus gate will not have cameras, and Mrs Macdonald said it will be enforced by Police Scotland following a grace period over the coming days.

She said: “We are aware it will take some time for this to bed into the city centre so there will be a period of grace.

“It will be difficult for people to adjust but it is important this happens to improve the traffic flow for buses. In the last few days bus providers have doubled the number of services, and more and more people are starting to come into town.

“Our message to people is to plan ahead as more shops start to open. If you are driving into town to use the car parks, plan your journey and think about how you are going to get there.”