Bus gate could be ditched to help businesses in Aberdeen community

A bus gate could be removed in a bid to attract businesses into an Aberdeen community.

The Dubford bus gate was installed in June 2016 and was part of the Scotia Homes development framework in 2012 for the homes at Shielhill, although it was not part of the original planning application.

It was introduced due to concerns from residents living in homes off Dubford Road that commuters could use the road, which runs through the Shielhill development, as a rat-run, to travel north of Aberdeen.

However, it’s now hoped the bus gate can be taken out, due to changed circumstances in the area with the creation of the Diamond Bridge and AWPR.

Currently the bus gate is maintained by Aberdeen City Council which also collects the fines.

From June 2016 up until January this year figures show that £172,007.76 was collected in fines from it.

Martin Forbes, land and planning manager at Scotia Homes, said: “Scotia Homes are to be consulting with the community in order to explore possibilities for potential removal of the bus gate at Dubford Road and which currently prevents cars from linking north and south.

“Circumstances have now changed considerably with the Diamond Bridge and AWPR opening which has transformed commuter movements around the city, and separately, it has now been demonstrated that the proposed commercial units within Scotia’s development at Dubford cannot attract key occupiers due to there being no access to cars from residents to the south (as potential customers).

“Key occupiers such as Co-op have indicated a willingness to take up commercial space on the Dubford development but only if the bus gate is removed.

“Scotia are committed to delivering sustainable and vibrant places within which communities can thrive and the introduction of the bus gate is ultimately preventing delivery of this longer-term vision.

“Of course the views of residents are really important and the consultation which will be undertaken in the coming months will create an opportunity for the community to contribute.”

A consultation is planned to be held with residents at a later date.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Scotia have approached the council and we have suggested that further survey work is required and consultation within the community before we would consider taking the Traffic Order forward to reverse the current restrictions.

“To date Scotia has not made a formal submission for consideration.”