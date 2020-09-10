Bus gate camera to be installed in Aberdeen’s Union Street

Temporary bus stops and a new camera to enforce a bus gate on Aberdeen’s Union Street will be put in place next week.

From Tuesday, a mobile camera will be monitoring the bus gate, which is between the junction of Market Street and the Adelphi as part of the Spaces for People works.

Only buses, taxis, pedal cycles and authorised vehicles – including emergency services, private hires or services dropping off or picking up packages – are permitted through.

The city council will use any fines for future transport projects, such as cycle lanes or improvements to bus stops.

And from Monday, 27 temporary bus stops will be marked out by wooden totems or by a bus stop pole on Union Street to coincide with the increased timetables.

City council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “It is good the temporary bus stops will be in place after positive discussions with the bus companies, and the bus gate mobile camera should make a difference allowing better traffic flow for buses.”

To find out more, visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/spaces-people-including-city-centre

The plans are part of a £1.76 million grant awarded to Aberdeen City Council from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund, intended to encourage social distancing and promote public safety.