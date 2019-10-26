Aberdeen bus firm to provide transport for choir youngsters

First Bus has announced it will provide transport for youngsters taking part in the Evening Express Carol Concert.

Pupils from around the north-east will join the line-up for the show, which takes place at the Music Hall on December 18.

Now, the transport group has kindly agreed to take the pupils both to their rehearsals and to the venue on the day of the concert.

David Phillips, operations director, said: “First Aberdeen are delighted to continue our support for this fantastic event.

“We are pleased to once again provide free transport for the kids to and from their rehearsals and also to the event itself.

“It is always a highlight to attend and it is a pleasure to play our part in supporting the event.”

Performers from Robert Gordon’s College, Dyce Primary, Orchard Brae School, Culter Primary, Fernielea School, Kirkhill Primary, Cornhill Primary and Kingswells Primary are among those selected to take part.

They will join youngsters from Auchterellon Primary, Kintore School, Ellon Primary, Lochside Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School, Bridge of Don Academy and Music 4 U Stage School in the concert.

The Evening Express Carol Concert has now run for 50 years.

Laura Pike was recently unveiled as the new musical director this year.

All proceeds from the night go to charity, with the show regularly raising more than £10,000 a year which helps boost funds in the north-east.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased through the Aberdeen Performing Arts website or the box office and will go on general sale on November 4.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “First Aberdeen has supported the Evening Express Carol Concert for a number of years and it’s great to have the firm on board once again, we really appreciate their help.”

He added: “I’m very much looking forward to this year’s Christmas Carol Concert, which is set to be a fantastic evening.

“Tickets for last year’s event sold out very quickly and we are expecting this year to be the same.”