First Aberdeen confirms changes to bus routes

First Aberdeen has confirmed changes to bus routes across the city which will take effect later this month.

The transport firm – which is up for sale – held a public consultation into proposed alterations to a number of journeys in Aberdeen.

City councillors had been critical of plans to reduce and remove some services, amid fears residents could struggle to reach vital appointments.

However, First says responses to the consultation have been taken on board.

The changes, which begin on October 27, will affect the number 3, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 117 and X27 services, as well as late night routes.

The 117 service will be withdrawn, but all the others will continue to operate – although some routes and times will be revised.

Graeme Macfarlan, First Aberdeen’s commercial director, said: “We thank our customers and local stakeholders for their feedback on our proposals. We have tried to take as much of it into account as possible and we have made changes to the original proposals accordingly.

“In areas where services are to be removed or reduced, we have not taken the decision lightly, but have based these decisions on actual data on usage of these services where patronage is very low and now dropped to an unsustainable level.

“We will, of course, share these findings with Aberdeen City Council, which has the power to look at funding local services where there they feel there is a social need for them.”

Conservative council co-leader Douglas Lumsden welcomed news of the service eight being reinstated – but admitted he is worried by planned reductions.

He said: “It is pleasing to see the number eight service retained. Our candidate in the Bridge of Don by-election has been fighting hard to retain this service for the local community.

“The reduction in frequency on many services across the city is concerning. Good quality public transport is essential for many of our citizens.”

And SNP group leader Stephen Flynn added: “My constituents have told me they regard the revised hourly service on the 18 between Cove and Kincorth as a ‘token gesture’ and it’s almost impossible to disagree.

“I’m deeply sceptical about how it can be expected to operate successfully and really fear that it will ultimately be cut completely as was initially planned.

“I’ve made robust representations directly to senior management at First in the hope that these changes could be put on hold.

“But ultimately they have decided to proceed and there is very little that can now be done.

“I do hope that First will improve engagement and be upfront about where routes are in difficulty.

“Proposing wholesale changes without prior warning and with only a short consultation period doesn’t do anyone any favours.”