Bus firm apologises after north-east pensioner left so cold ‘her joints seized up’

A north-east bus company has apologised after the heating failed on one of its services.

Nancy McEwan, 68, was travelling on the X20 at 7.25am from Kemnay to Aberdeen yesterday with her son Dale who said it was so cold her “joints seized up”.

Mr McEwan, 32, said “We were on a cold bus for 80 minutes. My mum was so cold and her joints seized up. She was in a lot of discomfort.

“She had to hold on to me when we left the bus. I was worried she might faint.”

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokeswoman said: “When this issue was flagged to us we removed this bus from service to have it checked by our team of engineers who have now found a fault with its heating pump.”

She added: “We would like to thank this customer for raising the issue with us and would like to apologise for the cold bus they experienced when travelling with us.”

