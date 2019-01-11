Bus firm announces changes to Aberdeen services

A bus firm has announced changes to three of its services.

First Bus said new service 1B is being introduced to replace the service 20.

This will operate via Ellon Road, King Street to Union Street before terminating at Bridge Street.

As a result of the changes, service 1A will no longer go to Hillhead of Seaton, which will instead be served by the service 20.

In addition, the operator has now added a direct journey from Dubford to ARI, via Aberdeen city centre, on the service 8A. The 17B will be re-routed.

The Dyce to Kincorth service will now go via King Street and West North Street in both directions.

David Phillips, operations director for First Scotland East, said: “We are making these changes in response to feedback from customers.”