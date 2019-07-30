Bus driver airlifted to hospital crash on north-east road

A bus driver had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on a major north-east road.

Emergency services were called after the bus overturned on the A96 south of Cairnie at 7.30pm.

The RS Coaches vehicle, which is believed to have been travelling towards Huntly, veered across the opposite carriageway and overturned on an embankment.

Paramedics began treating the man, believed to be 60 years old, for his injuries while he was still trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle and stabilise it so the man could escape.

Three crews were sent to the scene.

An air ambulance had arrived at the roadside by 8.30pm and flew the casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police closed the A96 in both directions late into the night.

Traffic was diverted along the B9022 and through the village of Cairnie to get past.

The Sauchen-based bus company enlisted the help of a local farmer to help clear the road.

A tractor was used to right the coach so the wreckage could be cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We attended after a bus crashed onto its side on an embankment at around 7.30pm.

“The road was closed in both directions.

“However, it has now reopened.”