Bus diversions confirmed ahead of Aberdeen road layout changes

First Bus has confirmed the new route of a number of its services ahead of a partial road closure in Aberdeen city centre.

George Street, between St Andrews Street and Spring Gardens will be partially pedestrianised from tomorrow.

The move is part of Aberdeen City Council’s Spaces for People initiative, which aims to increase space for cyclists and pedestrians to allow adequate social distancing.

Work in the area got under way earlier this month, with wider footpaths and changes to the road layout put in place.

As of tomorrow the section between St Andrews Street and Spring Gardens will be one way only, with buses only able to travel southbound.

As a result First Aberdeen has confirmed the 17, 17a, 172 and 19 has a revised route in the area.

Buses heading north, towards Tillydrone and Newhills, will now continue along Loch Street to Spring Gardens, rather than turning down St Andrew Street.

The new route is in place until further notice.