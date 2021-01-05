Bus crashes into Aberdeenshire church grounds

A bus crashed into the grounds of an Aberdeenshire church today due to icy conditions.

The Stagecoach bus veered off the road in Methlick and hit the boundary wall of the church at about 6.25am.

No passengers were onboard and the driver was uninjured.

However, Main Road was partially blocked until the vehicle was recovered and police were on the scene to assist with traffic.

It comes after the Met Office issued a warning to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents to expect icy weather overnight into the morning.

A Methlick resident, who asked not to be named, said she understood the bus was travelling down the hill when it was unable to stop due to the icy road conditions.

Rev Will Stalder, of Methlick Parish Church, said: “I’m glad that everyone involved in the accident was OK and that there wasn’t anyone at the crossing who might’ve been going in the opposite direction.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “Due to icy road conditions, one of our vehicles collided with a wall this morning near Methlick at around 6.30am.

“There were no passengers on board the bus and our driver is safe and well.

“Services were withdrawn from the area until conditions improved.”

They have now resumed fully.