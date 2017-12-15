South Deeside Road shut after serious three-vehicle crash involving school bus

The driver of a school bus has been seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the incident on South Deeside Road, which involved a bus, a car and a lorry, at 7.45am.

A police spokeswoman said 13 children were on the bus, however, none of them have suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicles, a red Audi and a lorry, have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but are not thought to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Four ambulances, four special operations retrieval unit and a paramedic response unit were sent to the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances, including a heavy rescue unit, but left the scene shortly before 9am.

The road is closed between Leggart Terrace and the Netherley road, causing delays on North Deeside Road.

UPDATE: South Deeside Road remains closed between Leggart Terrace & Netherly road PLUS Milltimber Brae also closed… Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 15 December 2017

Police have said the road will remain closed for the time being, diversions are in place.