South Deeside Road shut after serious three-vehicle crash involving school bus

One person has been seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Police were called to the incident on South Deeside Road at 7.45am, which involved a bus, a car and a lorry, and said no children had been hurt.

Four ambulances, four special operations retrieval unit and a paramedic response unit were sent to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:​ “We dispatched four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and one paramedic response unit to the scene.

“Two patients have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances, including a heavy rescue unit, but left the scene shortly before 9am.

The road is closed between Leggart Terrace and Netherley road, as well as Milltimber Brae.

Police have said the road will remain closed for the time being, diversions are in place.