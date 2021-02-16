The owner of a local bus company is urging authorities to permit them to transport residents to and from the new mass vaccination centre at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Alan Findlater of Premier Coaches has been trying to engage with council members for some time now to offer his business’ services, however, continues getting “knocked back”.

Alan, 36, took to social media to let the public know that Premier Coaches are here to help.

The post explained how the company would be able to transport residents from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to Aberdeen’s P&J Live at TECA, which is now open as a mass vaccination centre.

“The local authorities are effectively saying what they have in place will suffice but we are seeing constant stories in the media saying the opposite,” Alan added.

“The idea of the post was to let the public and, again, the authorities know we are here to help. It’s a simple but effective solution to speed the whole process up and assist with some of the most vulnerable people who require this vaccination but struggle for transport.

“The current age group being vaccinated have enough problems worrying about staying safe (Covid-19, freezing weather, getting shopping and so on) without the added worries of getting to a vaccine centre.”

Premier Coaches is not running school contracts for the time being, so has enough coaches and drivers to assist.

Alan assures that he can get the service up and running as soon as possible. And has already been in contact with fellow bus company owners to see if they would be happy to operate this service alongside Premier Coaches.

He said: “The quicker we get this vaccine rolled out, the quicker we can look forward to some normality.

“It is great that we now have over one million vaccinated in Scotland but in most cases, that’s only the first of two doses.

“We are not running school contracts at the moment and even when schools go back, it will be phased in so again we will have vehicles to assist and drivers.

“There are a number of operators in the north-east in the same boat and while we don’t run school transport, we don’t get paid, so any income would suffice and it gets these vehicles moving.

“We would have a number of operators in the north-east who would also be willing to help, having spoking with Murray Cowie at Bain’s Coaches and Kevin Mayne at Maynes Coaches as well.

“Premier Coaches has been working with many oil companies, the NHS (staff and patients) transport, and school transport for a period of time so we have first-hand knowledge of how to operate this transport.

“We have dealt first-hand with confirmed Covid-19 cases as well as with people with symptoms so, again, are fully versed on what’s required.

“It would not be run as a standard service contract. We have all the risk assessments and passenger policies in place that have been verified. We also have four defogging machines working fulltime keeping all our vehicles as safe as they can possibly be.

“While I appreciate what a great job our local authorities and Scottish Government have done up to now and they deserve credit, we can be that missing link to speed the process up and if we get the go-ahead we can be up and running as soon as possible.

While the owner admitted the service would ideally not be free of charge, he says “but if it had to be, I would take the short-term pain for the long term gain as we need to get back to normal”.

“I don’t want anything to come across as having a go at anyone. All we want to do is help in any way we can through these very difficult times and the last thing anyone wants is to start pointing fingers.

“It’s vitally important that we all come together to try and speed things up and support each other in any way we can to make this work.”

While many people attending vaccinations take their own transport, those that have transport difficulties are being supported by the THInC service.

That is meeting demand at the moment and will continue to be monitored.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “The THInC Advice line, which is operated by the council’s Passenger Transport Unit, is handling requests from individuals seeking support for transport for vaccinations.

“While there are no plans for mass transport to vaccination centres at the moment, we will continue to ask for assistance from transport operators if required, and we would thank them for their interest and offers of support.”