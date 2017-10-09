Aberdeen bus company claims passenger tried to spit at driver in fare row

A man tried to spit at an Aberdeen bus driver and abused passengers after an argument over his fare, it has been claimed.

Bus company First Aberdeen is set to report the incident, which happened last Tuesday morning, to police.

A spokesman for First said: “First Aberdeen can confirm that we are notifying police of an incident in which a customer was abusive to other passengers and our driver on Tuesday morning.

“The young male shouted abuse at the driver and other passengers after he refused to pay the required fare when he boarded the service 1 vehicle near Robert Gordon University.

“The male also tried to spit at the driver, who was behind a protective screen, when he was getting off the vehicle in Union Street.

“We will be providing police with onboard CCTV footage of the incident.

“First Aberdeen condemns any action which causes alarm or injury to our customers and colleagues.”