Burst water pipe knocks out supplies for north-east homes

A number of properties in the north-east had their water supply disrupted this morning.

Scottish Water has confirmed it is working to fix a burst main in the Banchory area after it was reported at around 9.40am.

Homes in the Woodlands of Durries area have been affected.

A statement from the utility provider said: “The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.”

