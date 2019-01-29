Burst water main leaves Aberdeen residents without water for more than 10 hours

Emergency repairs are to be carried out after a water main burst in an Aberdeen community.

Scottish Water has sent out engineers to Cove after the incident led to a number of homes losing their water supply at 11pm yesterday.

The organisation has also apologised to residents.

A spokesperson from Scottish Water said: “A burst water main causing a total of four properties to experience disruption to supply in the Cove area of Aberdeen was reported to Scottish Water around 10pm on Monday January 28.

“A squad quickly attended the site to begin working on the repair.

“While we are working as quickly as possible, difficult conditions and freezing temperatures faced through the night and continuing into today, mean the repair is experiencing some delays.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience the burst and it’s repair may cause and assure customers that we are dealing with the issue as safely and quickly as possible.”