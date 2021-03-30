Burst water main in Bridge of Don leaves residents without water

Dozens of households in Aberdeen have been left without water this evening due to a burst water main.

Around 50 properties have been left with no water supply or a loss of pressure due the incident on Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don.

Scottish Water staff are currently on site working to repair the burst pipe, with works expected to be complete by 11pm.

Motorists have also been experiencing disruption along the busy Aberdeen road due to flooding.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Bridge of Don.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low / intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled at distribution locations.”