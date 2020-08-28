Burst water main causing issues in Aberdeen community

A burst water pipe is currently causing problems with the water supply in an Aberdeen community.

Scottish Water said it has workers on the scene repairing the pipe in Bridge of Don, which is causing an interruption to water supply for some customers in the area.

The issue was reported just before 8pm this evening.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “A full repair will take an estimated five hours to complete, however we have moved the water around the network and have introduced a back feed that should bring everyone back into water. Some customers will find they have low pressure, this is temporary until the repair is completed.

While we carry out the repair, please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.”