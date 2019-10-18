Burst water main causes north-east homes to lose supply

A number of north-east properties were left without water today due to a burst water main

The burst main is affecting Old Skene Road in Westhill near the shopping centre.

Scottish Water dispatched engineers to the site this morning in a bid to rectify the problem.

The supply has now been restored to the majority of customers affected.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “A burst water main occurred early this morning on Old Skene Road in Westhill on a main which serves businesses on the south side of town and rural areas to the south and west.

“Our engineers were on site quickly and have isolated the damaged section of main, allowing water to be re-routed through unaffected parts of our network. The network is now recovering and the great majority of customers who have been without water this morning are coming back into supply.

“A team is on site to excavate the damaged water main and carry out a repair, which will enable supply to be restored to the final few customers in the immediate vicinity of the burst this afternoon.

“Customers may experience cloudy or discoloured water after their supply is restored. If this occurs, they should run their cold kitchen tap at half pressure until the water runs clear.

“We would like to apologise to customers and businesses for the inconvenience caused by the disruption to their water supply this morning and thank them for their patience while our team works to complete repairs.”