Burst water main causes around 150 north-east homes to lose supply

A burst water main is caused around 150 in a north-east village to lose supply.

The issue, affecting properties in the Peterhead area, was reported to Scottish Water at around 10am.

Some residents reported a loss of supply, with others having a reduction in water pressure.

According to the utility provider, a repair team has been arranged to carry out emergency repairs to the main in the Hatton area.

Scottish Water is aiming to have supplies restored this evening.

We have located a burst water main near Hatton, Peterhead #AB42 which is causing customers to experience no water. We have arranged for a repair team to carry out emergency repairs this afternoon. https://t.co/4u0pdlENiu — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) July 12, 2019

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “At around 10am this morning customers in the Peterhead area reported experiencing low water pressure and in some cases a loss of water supply.

“After investigation, a burst water main was located in the Hatton area impacting approximately 150 properties.

“An emergency repair will be carried out this afternoon with the aim of restoring supply this evening.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience as we work to repair the issue.”