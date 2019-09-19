Burst water main causes Aberdeen homes to lose supply

A number of properties across Aberdeen are without water today.

Homes in the AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25 areas were hit with a loss of supply or low pressure following a burst water main at Manor Drive.

Water from incident also made its way on to Auchmill Road.

Scottish Water confirmed, as of around 2pm, 84 properties were still affected with either no water, or low pressure.

Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We identified a burst water main at Manor Drive, Aberdeen at around 11.30am.

“A team of engineers were on site as soon as possible to isolate the issue and minimise the number of properties impacted.

“We have re-routed water through unaffected parts of our network to bring the majority of customers affected back into supply and would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused while we work to restore normal service.”