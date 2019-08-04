Burst water main affects Aberdeen homes

More than 20 homes were left without water after a burst main in the west of Aberdeen.

Scottish Water engineers attended the burst on Inchgarth Mews in Cults shortly after midnight yesterday.

Around 25 homes had their supply disrupted, while Inchgarth Road was also closed for a short time to allow repairs to be carried out.

They were completed by around 3.30am.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burst water main in the Inchgarth Mews area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We got engineers and operatives to the site as quickly as possible and began work to restore supply to the area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while we worked to restore normal supply.

“Affected customers may still have slightly discoloured water. Those affected should run the cold water tap until it runs clear.”