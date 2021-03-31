Burst pipe in Aberdeen leaves around 150 houses with discoloured water or low pressure

Engineers from Scottish Water are working to fix a burst pipe that has left around 150 houses in an area of Aberdeen with low water pressure.

A ten-inch water main on Tarbothill Road in Bridge of Don burst on Tuesday evening, causing a drop in pressure or loss of supply for a significant number of homes in the area.

As engineers worked to fix the issue, they realised it was more complex than first anticipated and intervention from a third party telecoms business was required to access the location of the burst.

Currently, Scottish Water is unable to give an estimated time of repair, but a bypass of the damaged main is expected to be completed by the late morning.

Motorists were also having trouble accessing the area last night, as the issues with the pipe led to flooding on the busy Balgownie Road.

Alternative supplies have been provided to customers while the repair is ongoing, which means some may experience discoloured water or low pressure.

Complex problem

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Our engineers responded quickly to isolate the burst, restore supplies to affected customers and begin work on a repair.

“The excavation and repair of the main has been complex due to proximity to other infrastructure and underground services.

“As a result, we need assistance from a third party telecoms business to complete the full repair safely and we do not yet have an estimated time for this.”

He added: “Our team on site this morning is currently working to bypass the damaged section of water main and we expect this work to be complete by late morning.

“Bypassing the burst will minimise impact on customers until the full repair can be completed.

“We would like to apologise to customers who have experienced lower than normal water pressure this morning as a result of this incident and thank them for their patience while we work to restore normal service.”