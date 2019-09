An Aberdeen school has been forced to shut for the day due to a burst pipe.

Pupils at Gilcomstoun School on Skene Street have been turned away this morning after the fault was discovered.

It is hoped that the school will be reopened by tomorrow.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately Gilcomstoun School has had to close to all pupils today due to a burst pipe.

“We hope this will be rectified as soon as possible so the school can open as normal tomorrow.”