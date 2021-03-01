Bursary scheme continued to train up more secondary teachers

A training bursary scheme has been continued, giving more people in the north-east the opportunity to become secondary teachers in key subjects.

Skills Development Scotland will offer up to 150 bursaries of £20,000 over the next academic year for career changers to study a postgraduate diploma in education.

The move is designed to encourage more people to change careers in order to become secondary teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The bursary scheme will open for applications in April.

It has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, a former college lecturer who has previously campaigned to encourage more women and girls to take up STEM subjects.

She said: “This is a brilliant investment by the Scottish Government to help encourage more people to train in STEM subjects. It is fantastic that it will continue for another year.

“The development of skills in these subject areas will be vital for our future economy and will help to inspire the next generation of the Scottish workforce.

“Bursaries like these will help to provide financial help and make it easier for people to make exciting career changes which will have an impact on pupils in the years ahead.”

Applications can be made to the STEM bursary website.