North-east charity celebrates Burns Supper success

A Burns supper has raised more than £4,000 for charity.

The event was hosted by Shirley’s Space, which works to provide support to vulnerable individuals suffering from mental health issues.

It took place at the Ban Car Hotel in Fraserburgh, raising a total of £4,059.87 for the cause.

Ashleigh Ritchie, from Shirley’s Space, said: “A Burns Supper is first and foremost about enjoying oneself while remembering Robert Burns, who so many people identify with.

“The Shirley’s Space team and supporters certainly did that all whilst raising vital funds for us to continue helping the local community.

“We hope it will be an annual event for the charity.”

The organisation has a walk-in centre at the Crimond Medical and Community Hub, which offers the community a discreet route to potential help through trained volunteers.

To find out more about Shirley’s Space, visit their Facebook page.