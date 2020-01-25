Aberdeen care-home resident to recite Burns Night poem

An Aberdeen care-home resident will recite his own Doric poem to celebrate Burns Night.

Bill Hepburn, 87, who is a resident at Jesmond Care Home at Persley, Bridge of Don, spent most of his life as a farmer and only discovered his talent for poetry when he entered a competition in 2012.

The submitted poem was only recently rediscovered by Bill’s daughter who has since framed it for her father. The Auld Corner Shoppie tells the story of a local shop and the interesting items sold there when Bill was a boy.

Bill said: “Reciting my poem to my friends at our annual Burns Supper is a real honour – I never expected it to get the reaction it has.

“I’m looking forward to toasting the haggis, laddies and lassies, and now auld Davie, with a dram come Saturday.”