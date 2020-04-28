Burger King to reopen Aberdeen restaurant from tomorrow

An Aberdeen fast food restaurant is one of only eight in the UK that will will reopen from tomorrow.

Burger King at Aberdeen’s Queen’s Links Leisure Park will open for delivery only from noon-11pm, and customers will be able place orders via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Burger King also plans to open a further 12 restaurants over the following weeks and are aiming to reopen one restaurant in every city by May 31.

A number of safety procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.

As a way of saying thank you to the UK’s NHS Heroes, the firm has also announced it will continue to donate meals to staff working at NHS hospitals local to the reopened restaurants.

Katie Evans, Marketing Director at Burger King UK comments, ‘We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants across the UK this week, including our first restaurant for customer Drive Thru – which is a huge step forward.”

Full list of the restaurants reopening tomorrow