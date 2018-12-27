Bumper Boxing Day as Aberdeen shoppers flock to sales

Shops across Aberdeen had a bumper Boxing Day as thousands of bargain hunters hit the high street with more of the same expected today.

Shoppers were out in force in Aberdeen city centre as the traditional post-Christmas price drop lured them in.

Boxing Day is one of the busiest days of the year for shopping centres in Aberdeen, with thousands visiting stores.

Festive displays across the city centre have been swapped for huge signs promising hefty discounts.

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square, said Next and many other retailers opened early to accommodate bargain hunters.

He said: “The centre got progressively more busy as the day went on, with lots of people looking to spend their Christmas vouchers.

“There’s also a lot of demand for our cinema and restaurants today, as consumers look for a day out after spending yesterday at home.

“We predict another busy day today.”

Shoppers yesterday queued outside stores around Aberdeen before the sun had even risen, including Next at Berryden, where around 100 people waited for the shop’s 6am opening.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager for Bon Accord Shopping Centre, said the mall had been busier than last year.

He said: “It has been busier for longer as well. Usually it’s a little quieter in the afternoon but the numbers kept going for much longer.

“Next was busy from very early on and Topshop and the Disney Store have been particularly good as well.

“I think most retailers have had a good day.

“Lots of people are out carrying bags and they have big smiles on their faces. Places like Costa have been full from early in the morning with people having a respite from shopping.

“The John Lewis sale starts today and that should give us a wee boost too.”